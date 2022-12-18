National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 321.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 156,384 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 230,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after purchasing an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

NNN opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

