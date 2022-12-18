Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Newtek Business Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 28.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newtek Business Services has a payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Newtek Business Services to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

NASDAQ NEWT opened at $18.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 2,643.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEWT. TheStreet cut Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

