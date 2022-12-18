NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Director Buys $28,750.00 in Stock

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE NGL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

