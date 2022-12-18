Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novanta Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Novanta stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Insider Activity at Novanta
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novanta (NOVT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.