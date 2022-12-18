Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Position Lowered by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,854,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,051. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

