Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nucor by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,407 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Nucor by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 176,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.27. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

