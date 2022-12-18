NuCypher (NU) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.35 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $65.33 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.0929 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $875.57 or 0.05235760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00487840 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,833.71 or 0.28904770 BTC.

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data."

