Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $898,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.8% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Global High Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:JGH opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

Featured Stories

