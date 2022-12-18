NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.