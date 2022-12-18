Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1,176.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,883 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.76.

Insider Activity

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

