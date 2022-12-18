Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.82

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.25. Opsens shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 2,230 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPSSF. Raymond James cut Opsens from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Trading Down 6.0 %

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

