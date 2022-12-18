Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after buying an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after buying an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

