Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $2,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 517.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 50.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.18. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

