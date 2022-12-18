Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,311 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $89,557,000 after acquiring an additional 48,488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,554 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

