PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $196.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

