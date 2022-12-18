PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 59.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.