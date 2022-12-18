PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

