PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.48. The stock has a market cap of $248.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

