Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 965,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 588.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 40.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $288.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

