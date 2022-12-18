PhenixFIN (PFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Monday, December 19th.

NYSE:PFX opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.24. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in PhenixFIN Co. ( NYSE:PFX Get Rating ) by 243.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of PhenixFIN worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

