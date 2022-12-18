Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $218.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

