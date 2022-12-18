Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 521,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 176,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 258,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 592,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

