Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,212 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $72.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

