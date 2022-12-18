Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $266.12 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.73.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.