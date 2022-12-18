Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.79 and its 200-day moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

