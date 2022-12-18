Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $429,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 450,677 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 731,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,758,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 66.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

VZ opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

