Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $334,000 in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 264,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWM stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

