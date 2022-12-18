Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.65. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.