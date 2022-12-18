Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 428 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after buying an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.