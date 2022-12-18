Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.41 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.