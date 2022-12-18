Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $311,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 146,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $94.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.