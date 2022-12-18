Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes $496,000 Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 3.90% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF in the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

EWK stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

