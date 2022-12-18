PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as low as C$3.48. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 4,790 shares trading hands.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.43 million and a P/E ratio of -14.03.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.