PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,504 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of PPG Industries worth $27,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,682,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,335,750,000 after buying an additional 285,651 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.