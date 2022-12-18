PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in PPL by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in PPL by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 57,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in PPL by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.