Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.73.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

