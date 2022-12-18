Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 145,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 55,365 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 105,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 1.8 %

PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.