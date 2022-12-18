QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 40.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 100.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 62,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 30,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $344,328.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,474.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $235,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,921.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,162 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 25.68 and a current ratio of 25.68. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

