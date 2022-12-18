Request One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.66 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. In the last week, Request has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $89.02 million and $4.66 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00016531 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020245 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00219887 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08981751 USD and is up 3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $11,612,842.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.