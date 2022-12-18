Restore (LON:RST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $357.27

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.27 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.42). Restore shares last traded at GBX 335 ($4.11), with a volume of 228,432 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Restore from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 450 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Restore Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 404.32. The company has a market cap of £458.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,392.86.

Restore Company Profile

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

