Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 32,523 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $56.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.32. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

