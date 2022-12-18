Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.