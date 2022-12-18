Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

