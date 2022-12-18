Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $1,588,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 28,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

