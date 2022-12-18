Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 143,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average is $196.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.