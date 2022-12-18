Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 148 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,455,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $10,156,275 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $394.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 398.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $667.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.77.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

