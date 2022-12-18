Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

Shares of DXCM opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 211.30, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $144.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.