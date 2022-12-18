Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST stock opened at $461.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $496.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Read More
