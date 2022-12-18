Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $1,462.11 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,508.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,495.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.