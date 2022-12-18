RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -650.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Trading Down 2.4 %

RPT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.