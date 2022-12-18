RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -650.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.
RPT Realty Trading Down 2.4 %
RPT opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.03 million, a PE ratio of 103.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.
RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
