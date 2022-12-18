RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

